Launched in 1990, the NSX was lauded at the time for offering supercar-rivalling performance for a fraction of the cost, though early examples of the mid-engined coupe have since soared to be almost on par with its European competitors.

Since 1993, Honda has run an ‘NSX Refresh Plan’ for owners with enough cash, offering the expertise of technicians to work on the sports car in order to maintain its longevity and – in some cases – return some examples to the road.

That program will wrap up this year, but Honda isn’t leaving owners high and dry, this week announcing it’ll begin supply of “genuine compatible parts” for some discontinued models (including the NSX) from mid-2026.

“In addition, a new restoration service using these genuine compatible parts will also be launched in Japan at the same time,” Honda said in a media statement.

“The first service will cover the first-generation NSX, Honda’s signature sports car. In the future, the service will be expanded to cover other sports-type models.”

While it’s not yet known what those other ‘sports-type’ models will be, the S2000, Prelude, Integra and Civic Type R are likely to be on the short list.

According to Honda, the supply of genuine parts has been an issue in recent years, however this new venture will see it lean on its business partners and the advent of 3D printing to help its owners.

“In light of these efforts and background, Honda has decided to adopt parts that meet quality standards in terms of function and performance as “genuine compatible parts” and supply them globally.”

More information about the program will be announced later this year.