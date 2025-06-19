Every Kia sold in Australia is available with a standardised nationwide drive-away price, and the Tasman is now no different – setting the ute apart from rivals such as the Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux.

The base Tasman S 4×2 dual-cab pickup will start from $46,490 drive-away, a $3500 increase on its RRP. For context, an entry-level Ranger XL 4×2 dual-cab pickup ranges from about to $48,600 to $50,400 drive-away, while a HiLux WorkMate 4×2 Hi-Rider dual-cab pickup is approximately $48,870 to $50,700 drive-away.

Moving up the model range, the Tasman S 4×2 is now $53,890, the Tasman SX is $58,490, the SX+ is $66,490, the X-Line is $70,990 and the flagship X-Pro is $77,990, all drive-away prices.

In the case of the X-Pro, it’s still about $1400 to $2220 dearer than a four-cylinder Ranger Wildtrak, though it now undercuts the V6 turbo-diesel Ford by almost $3700 to $4060. That’s in contrast to its list price which is $150 higher than the Ranger V6.

The Tasman X-Pro also splits the HiLux Rogue, which ranges from about $76,400 to $79,500 drive-away, state depending.

Kia is yet to announce pricing for its dual cab-chassis and single cab-chassis Tasman variants, set to launch later in Australia.

All examples of the Australian-delivered Tasman are powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, producing 153kW and 440Nm, sent to a four-wheel drive system via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Tasman boasts a 3500kg braked towing capacity (on par with the Ranger and HiLux), while it’s available with payloads ranging from 1013-1124kg, or sub-1000kg to allow it to qualify for novated leasing.

As with all Kia models sold in Australia, a seven-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty and seven-year capped price servicing are standard.