Not even half a year into his ownership, Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Will Brown is selling his highly modified R31 Nissan Skyline, just a handful of months after buying the Japanese coupe.

Headed to auction via Collecting Cars, the 1987 Nissan Skyline GTS was bought by Brown earlier this year, after the Supercars champion received an overwhelming response from the public to not modify his even rarer four-door Skyline Silhouette GTS.

Already modified prior to his purchase, the GTS coupe has been extensively upgraded, and is powered by a turbocharged 2.5-litre six-cylinder engine (RB25) from a much newer Stagea, producing 245kW at the rear wheels.

Finished in red with 16-inch Image Wheels, the Skyline features a front lower lip, a genuine GTS-R rear spoiler, a pair of Recaro confetti LX seats, and a Momo Prototipo steering wheel.

Other upgrades include the rear subframe from an R33 Skyline GTS-T, a rebuilt RB25DET gearbox, an S15 Silvia 3.69 helical limited-slip differential, and front and rear brakes from an R32 Skyline GT-R.

At the time of writing, bidding is already up to $10,000, with the auction due to end on Tuesday, June 2.

“Pretty much what happened was I bought that R31 four-door, I wanted to hot something up, I haven’t really done that in my life, I put it up online and everyone’s like, ‘you can’t butcher that one with the history of it’,” Brown told Torquecafe in early March.

“So I was like, oh, fuck it, I’ll go buy another one. I looked online, found this two-door R31, running an RB25, it’s got an R33 rear end in it and he [the previous owner] has done a lot of mods to it.

“I think I’ve had it for about 4 to 6 weeks now, I just got a bit of work done on it getting it registered, then I’ll slowly chip away. It’s more little things on it, but it’s pretty well done.”

Brown still has the aforementioned four-door R31, as well as an R34 GTS-T dressed up to look like a Skyline GT-R, and a 1970 Ford Falcon XW GT-HO Phase II, among other vehicles.