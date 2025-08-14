Even before the Camaro went out of production in late 2023, rumours of its eventual resurrection circulated, though it now appears its time as a two-door sports car is over.

As reported by MotorTrend, the Camaro will continue to be a rival to the Mustang, though instead of the two-door model, it’ll be the electric Mach-E SUV in Chevrolet’s sights.

When the Mustang Mach-E was launched as an electric SUV, fans of the traditional two-door Mustang criticised Ford for using its ‘sacred’ badge on something electric, four-door and high-riding.

However, in the US at least, the sales split is relatively close between the two. According to Good Car, Bad Car, Ford sold 19,309 ‘traditional’ Mustangs last year, compared to 19,258 Mustang Mach-Es.

Positioned as a ‘fastback SUV’, the new Camaro won’t have the same kind of squared-off rear design as the existing Blazer and Equinox EVs, rather a sleeker look reminiscent of – but not completely like – the Camaro two-door.

According to the publication, it could share some of its underpinnings and technology with the Blazer EV, such as an 85kWh battery pack in lower-end examples, while longer-range Camaros could be fed by a 102kWh pack.

The Blazer EV is available with a dual-motor powertrain in its flagship SS guise, producing up to 415kW and 879Nm – about on par with the final examples of the Camaro SS (339kW/617Nm) and ZL1 (485kW/881Nm).

An even more powerful flagship could be on the cards, potentially borrowing the tri-motor powertrain from the GMC Hummer EV, capable of producing up to 745kW (1000hp).

It’s not the first time we’ve heard about a potential Camaro comeback this year. Last month, General Motors President Mark Reuss told The Detroit News there are steps to be taken before the Camaro returns.

“I think that formula of beauty – and a little bit of functionality and fun – all of that is important [for the Camaro],” Reuss said.

“If we were getting back into Camaro, that piece of it is really important. That segment is declining – I think they [Ford] sold more [Mustang] Mach-Es than they did Mustangs.

“I think that would be a great formula, and we have the ability to do that.”

Earlier this year, specialist publication GM Authority reported Chevrolet sources had said the new Camaro would need to be “affordable and attainable”, potentially ruling out an EV – especially now with US incentives for battery-powered vehicles being repealed.