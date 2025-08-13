Since the G-Wagen (officially the G-Wagon) launched in 1979 as the toughest Mercedes-Benz on sale to the public, it has had little competition, with few vehicles able to match its capability, reliability and – at least in AMG guise – its luxury.

While some have been able to replicate some of the G’s traits, none have come close to what it offers as a full package. However, according to Automotive News, the brand’s biggest rival may finally have an answer.

According to the publication, BMW will launch its own take on the G-Wagen formula in 2029, and do so with the familiar underpinnings of the popular X5 SUV.

Codenamed ‘G74’ and built in the US, the ‘Rugged’ – its name, according to BMW Blog – will reportedly be tougher than the X5 both in appearance and off-road capability, though like the Mercedes 4×4 it’s expected to retain some luxury trimmings.

Few details are known about the upcoming model, however with a new X5 set to launch in late 2026, it’s expected more potential powertrain details will come to light within the next 12 months.

If it is to go head-to-head with the G-Wagen, it’ll need to offer a variety of powertrains. While Australia only gets a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine in the G63, in other markets the G-Wagen is offered with inline six-cylinder engines, both in petrol and diesel guise.

Reports have claimed the new X5 will continue to offer both petrol and diesel six-cylinder engines, while the V8 could stay alive in the flagship X5M – potentially the base of a contender for the G63 AMG.

With an electric version of the X5 (reportedly to be called the iX5) on the way, this would also provide the basis for a rival to the lengthily titled Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ Technology, or the G-Wagen EV for short.

BMW isn’t without form in making its X5 into a capable off-roader, with the SUV earlier this year getting a Silver Anniversary Edition, fitted with a rear differential lock, air suspension, an xOffroad package and all-terrain tyres.