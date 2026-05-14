Japanese car giant Toyota has been slow on the uptake of EVs, having only recently started to expand its global lineup in response to strong demand in many markets.

From initially rolling out the bZ4X to now having the bZ4X Touring, the C-HR+ and upcoming Highlander electric SUV, Toyota is slowly starting to include more EVs in its showrooms.

Now a much smaller and nimbler EV is coming, with Toyota announcing the Land Hopper is due to launch in Japan from mid-2027 as its latest off-roader.

However, as you may have guessed from the images above, it’s not a car, instead it’s being billed as “an electric personal mobility vehicle”, capable of being folded away into a car for users with limited mobility.

Designed to be paired with the LandCruiser FJ – the smallest member of the LandCruiser family, this week launching in Japan – the Land Hopper “allows users to experience the joy of off-road riding on trails, going beyond where the Land Cruiser can take them”.

Previewed only in prototype form for now, Toyota says its dual front-wheel layout provides “stable travel from low to high speeds on off-road terrain”.

Unlike the LandCruiser FJ – which isn’t available in Australia due to its engine not meeting emissions standards – there’s a chance the Land Hopper could be privately imported down the track.

Toyota has yet to provide technical specifications about the Land Hopper, though expect it to be limited to 20km/h in accordance with Japanese road rules.