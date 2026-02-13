One of the most highly anticipated car launches of 2025 was that of the Toyota LandCruiser FJ, a smaller version of the iconic nameplate which pays homage to the original petrol-powered FJ40-generation LandCruiser of the 1960s to early 1980s.

Despite joining the family of LandCruisers which have done so well for so long in Australia, it was ruled out from a local launch, as its 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol engine wouldn’t meet newly enacted emissions regulations.

However, the door may be opening for an Australian launch, after Japanese publication Best Car – which has previously reported on accurate model information – claimed the LandCruiser FJ will get a turbo-diesel engine, and a familiar one at that.

According to the outlet, the LandCruiser FJ will receive the 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine which powers both the Toyota HiLux and LandCruiser Prado in Australia, complete with its mild-hybrid assistance.

The 2.8-litre turbo-diesel produces 150kW and 500Nm in the HiLux and Prado, a big step up over the 120kW and 246Nm outputs of the LandCruiser FJ’s 2.7-litre petrol mill.

Those Australian market vehicles also feature six- and eight-speed automatic transmissions, while the LandCruiser FJ is six-speed auto-only.

Ironically, the LandCruiser FJ is wearing a similar path to that of the Prado-based FJ Cruiser of the late 2000s to mid 2010s, which was controversially only available with a 4.0-litre petrol V6 and a five-speed automatic, two factors attributed to its lower demand.

Despite the revelation that there could be a possibility for it to launch locally, Best Car reports it’s unlikely to make production until 2029, by which point Australia’s emissions standards would have tightened significantly, putting a business case in jeopardy.

The New Vehicle Efficiency Standard (NVES) sees cars classed as ‘Type 2’ light-commercial and off-road vehicles fined $100 for every gram of CO2 per kilometre they exceed the emissions limits. Currently the limit is 180g/km in 2026, and will drop to 150g/km in 2027, 122g/km in 2028 and 110g/km in 2029.

For context, the lightest version of the Toyota HiLux 4×4 (a cab-chassis with minimal equipment) emits 180g/km of CO2, a figure which would be closely aligned with a turbo-diesel powered LandCruiser FJ.

While Best Car reports the 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine could become more powerful by the time it allegedly arrives in the LandCruiser FJ in 2029, it’s unclear whether this would also result in it becoming cleaner.

It’s likely the engine would need to be fitted with an AdBlue system to meet Euro 6d regulations, similar to the Prado and upcoming LandCruiser 70 Series.

As previously reported, the LandCruiser FJ is underpinned by Toyota’s IMV platform found under the likes of the HiLux, Fortuner and the South-East Asian HiLux Champ.

The LandCruiser FJ measures 2580mm between the axles, giving it a wheelbase 270mm shorter than the 250 Series Prado, and 10mm less than the Suzuki Jimny XL. However, its 4575mm length, 1855mm width and 1960mm height actually makes it 77mm longer, 205mm wider and 240mm taller than the Jimny XL.

Despite not being sold in Australia, Toyota offers Australian-designed accessories in overseas markets for the SUV, such as an ARB bash plate, plus round headlights, chamfered bumper corners, a roof basket and snorkel.