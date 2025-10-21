After years of speculation, Toyota has once again brought back the FJ nameplate for this: the pint-sized LandCruiser FJ.

Previewed by the Compact Cruiser concept in 2022, the new FJ pays homage not only to the original petrol-powered FJ40-generation LandCruiser of the 1960s to early 1980s, but also the more modern Prado-based FJ Cruiser of the late 2000s to early 2020s.

Unfortunately, we won’t see it added to Toyota Australia’s vast model lineup, with a company spokesperson telling Torquecafe the LandCruiser FJ is yet to get the green light.

“Toyota Australia continuously explores opportunities to evolve our vehicle line up, however we have no current plans to introduce the Land Cruiser FJ to our market,” the spokesperson said.

Underpinned by Toyota’s IMV platform found under the likes of the HiLux, Fortuner and the South-East Asian HiLux Champ, the LandCruiser FJ measures 2580mm between the axles, giving it a wheelbase 270mm shorter than the 250 Series Prado, and 10mm less than the Suzuki Jimny XL.

Despite its relatively diminutive wheelbase, its 4575mm length, 1855mm width and 1960mm height actually makes it 77mm longer, 205mm wider and 240mm taller than the Jimny XL. Toyota hasn’t detailed specific off-road specifications such as approach and departure angles.

Toyota claims its wheel articulation is “equivalent to the [LandCruiser] 70 Series”, while adding the “addition of braces under the floor and higher body rigidity ensure excellent handling stability” to give the FJ “true Land Cruiser-ness”.

Powering the Toyota LandCruiser FJ is the long-serving ‘2TR-FE’ 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol engine found in the HiLux Workmate in Australia. Producing 120kW and 246Nm, it’s mated to a part-time 4×4 system, and a six-speed automatic transmission.

By not offering turbo-diesel power or a manual transmission – both available in the similarly sized HiLux Champ – the LandCruiser FJ emulates its FJ Cruiser predecessor, which was controversially only available with a 4.0-litre petrol V6 and a five-speed automatic, two factors attributed to its lower demand.

Visually the base LandCruiser FJ (pictured in blue) emulates design cues of the nameplate from the past and present, with its boxy stature, C-shaped headlights, huge C-pillar and tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

Toyota says the front and rear corner bumpers are removable, making it easier to find aftermarket or OEM-backed modifications, such as those it has shown off on the golden brown example.

Fitted with an Australian-designed ARB bash plate, plus round headlights, chamfered bumper corners, a roof basket and snorkel, this is the LandCruiser FJ potential buyers will be wanting to take off-road.

Inside there are five seats, and a cabin with a design reminiscent of the retro-inspired Prado 250 Series, with many squared-off edges, teamed with modern components such as a semi-digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen.

Toyota’s ‘Safety Sense’ suite will also be fitted to the small SUV.

Toyota is yet to release pricing for the LandCruiser FJ, as well as which markets it’ll be sold in.