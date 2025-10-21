If you’ve ever thought what a modern interpretation of the Ferrari F40 supercar would look like, wonder no more, as one customer has coughed up enough cash to make it a reality.

The Ferrari SC40 was revealed this week as a bespoke tribute to the F40, commissioned by an unknown owner and based on the 296 GTB.

With its sloped nose, high-mounted side air intakes, wrap-around wing and five-spoke wheels, it’s easy to see where the SC40 got its inspiration from, however Ferrari maintains its Styling Centre’s goal “was not to create a literal reinterpretation, but rather a model with its own distinct personality.”

Like many of Ferrari’s latest creations, it adopts a black wrap-around highlight which links the two headlights, something seen recently – and sometimes criticised – on the F80 and 12Cilindri. Unfortunately it misses out on the F40’s iconic pop-up headlights.

Unlike the F40 which was only ever produced from the factory in red – or Rosso Corsa, to be specific – the SC40 gets a bespoke finish of white, very un-Ferrari like.

The retro-inspired squared-off body also incorporates a clamshell engine bay cover, hiding underneath it a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 hybrid engine, producing up to 610kW and 740Nm combined.

That’s a contrast to the original F40, which was powered by a twin-turbo 2.9-litre flat-plane crank V8 engine, producing up to 352kW and 577Nm in European spec.

Where the F40 tipped the scales at approximately 1250kg, the SC40 is a comparatively heavy 1550kg.

Ferrari has also treated the cabin to a kevlar-heavy refresh, featuring in the footwells, behind the seats and on the floor mats, as well as the steering wheel and dashboard inserts.

Unusually for a Ferrari flagship, the only red you’ll find is on the seats, which again are inspired by those of the F40 which stood out so much when it was revealed in 1987.

While the one-off example is already in the hands of its owner, a styling buck of the SC40 is on display at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello.