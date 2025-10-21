Maserati refreshed the MC20 earlier this year and gave it a new name, and now the MCPura has been priced for Australia ahead of its 2026 arrival.

Starting from $450,000 before on-road costs, the MCPura coupe is $40,000 less than the MC20 it replaces, while the MCPura Cielo (convertible) is now $520,000 plus on-roads, representing a reduction of $35,000.

Cosmetically the MCPura has undergone a small number of changes compared to the MC20, which includes newly designed front and rear bumpers, a new wheel design, and revised badging.

Maserati has retained the car’s ‘butterfly doors’, fitted to both the coupe and convertible. It claims to offer more than 30 exterior colours for the MCPura, across solid, metallic, three-layer, four-layer, and matte finishes.

MCPura Cielos are fitted with a retractable roof made with polymer-dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC) glass, allowing it to turn transparent in one second.

The minor changes continue inside, where the flat-top steering wheel is new, as is the Alcantara upholstery which is now the only choice of main interior material, with leather no longer available.

There’s been no changes to the MCPura’s drivetrain, which consists of a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 ‘Nettuno’ engine, producing 463kW and 720Nm.

Drive is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, with Maserati claiming a 0-100km/h time of 2.9 seconds for both the 1475kg coupe and 1560kg convertible.

“After the success of the Maserati MC20 we are delighted to launch this latest evolution of Maserati’s iconic mid-engine supercar – and to secure a limited number of vehicles in the initial production orders,” said Maserati Australia and New Zealand general manager, Grant Barling.

“We expect a mix of long-standing Maserati customers, as well as people who are new to the brand, to be among those who will get their orders in early – and they will be first to receive these cars when they arrive.”