Mazda wants to help you work harder and smarter.

While the BT-50 isn’t the most popular ute in the country, it actually plays a big role for the brand. It’s regularly the third best-selling model in the Mazda line-up, behind only the CX-3 and CX-5 SUVs.

But like every other brand in the Australian market, Mazda has needed to adapt to the recently introduced New Vehicle Efficiency Standards (NVES) that require car makers to cut emissions.

Normally you might think that means adding smaller engines, but in the case of the BT-50 bigger is better. A new 2.2-litre turbo diesel is replacing the 1.9-litre unit that launched earlier this year, it offers more power and torque but, most importantly, also reduces fuel consumption – and therefore emissions.

The old 1.9L made 110kW of power, 350Nm of torque and used 7.0L/100km, while the new 2.2L makes 120kW, 400Nm and uses as little as 6.3L/100km. Notably, the new engine comes with a new eight-speed automatic transmission and the option of 4×2 or 4×4, whereas the 1.9L was strictly 4×2.

So, that’s all the specs on paper, but what’s it like on the road? Torquecafe was able to sample the new 2.2L recently and can report that, unsurprisingly, it’s a step ahead of the older, less-powerful model it replaces.

It should be pointed out here that the 3.0-litre turbo diesel engine remains available, and now features stop-start technology to improve its efficiency, but is otherwise unchanged so we won’t be reviewing it here. It remains the better option, with more effortless pulling power and better performance, but that obviously comes at a cost in both dollars and fuel efficiency.

But in context, the 2.2L is very much for the cost-conscious or fleet buyer, so it will play an important role in Mazda’s plans. Which is why the arrival of this new BT-50 coincides with Mazda Australia making a more concerted effort to attract fleet sales with a new fleet program.

This new program, dubbed BT-50 Complete Fleet, will aim to service small, medium and large fleet operators with a similar level of care and support, regardless of size. Mazda says it will focus on ensuring quick delivery of vehicles, service and repair support and competitive pricing.

For those looking for a reliable and capable ute, there is a lot to like about the new 2.2L, especially the expansion of the range. The addition of the XS Dual Cab Pickup in both 4×2 and 4×4 as well as the Dual Cab Chassis with 4×4 expands the appeal of the BT-50 range.

It provides a more cost-effective option for ute buyers at a time when NVES is likely to start impacting the ute segment more than most; even though commercial vehicles have been given more leeway.

We drove both the Cab Chassis and Pickup, and especially in the latter, which is obviously bigger and heavier, the 2.2L performed admirably.

Pricing for the new 2.2L range begins at just $37,900 for the XS Single Cab Chassis 4×2, while the XS Dual Cab Pickup 4×2 starts at $46,710. Pricing for the 3.0L continues to start at $40,400 for the XT Single Cab Chassis 4×2.

While the addition of the 2.2L won’t set fear into the hearts of Ford and Toyota, which dominate the ute market with the Ranger and HiLux, respectively, it will help Mazda to continue its under-the-radar success.

The BT-50 may not be the most high-profile Mazda, but true to its workhorse nature it gets an important job done with a minimum of fuss.