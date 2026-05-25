Production of the Dodge Viper ended almost a decade ago, but a new flagship of the now reborn SRT brand will carry on its legacy.

Last week automotive conglomerate Stellantis announced a wide-ranging product roadmap for its European and North American divisions, the latter of which includes Chrysler, Jeep, Ram and Dodge.

After bringing back the Street and Racing Technology (SRT) brand last year, Stellantis has confirmed at least 10 models across its US-based brands will feature SRT variants by 2030.

On top of this, there will be one special Dodge which will stand as its own SRT offering, much in the way the Viper was in the later years of its production run.

Only a small preview image has been released of what appears to be a two-door coupe with a raised bonnet and large rear wing, suggesting SRT is setting its sights on even the Ford Mustang GTD for the new model.

While no official information has been released by Stellantis, US publication Car and Driver reports it was given access to a preview of the car, which is expected to be called the Dodge Copperhead SRT, continuing the snake theme.

With exhaust tips present, it’s all but confirmed the Copperhead SRT will source most of its power from an engine, and the supercharged 6.2-litre ‘Hellcat’ V8 appears to be the most likely contender.

Recently brought back into production for the Ram 1500 TRX SRT and last week’s new Rumble Bee SRT, the circa-580kW V8 is more powerful and produces more torque than the 8.4-litre V10 which propelled the Viper.

According to Car and Driver, the Copperhead has many cues which point to it being based on the STLA Large platform underpinning the Dodge Charger, though it says that with a “long and low” body, it’s a “far more extreme performance vehicle” than the existing coupe.

Like the Mustang GTD and other racing-inspired or derived vehicles, the front end features multiple vents and grilles, there’s a “massive S-duct […] carved into the hood”, while the rear wing is smaller than that found on the Viper ACR.

It’s expected the Dodge Copperhead SRT will be launched prior to 2030, though just how much earlier remains to be seen.