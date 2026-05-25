The Suzuki Jimny continues to be the brand’s best-seller, and is expected to soon deliver another sales boost thanks to an upcoming special edition version.

Suzuki Australia today issued its latest teasers for what is expected to be called the Jimny Rhino edition, however details on just how different it’ll be to its existing counterpart remain under wraps.

A night-vision style image of the Jimny Rhino shows it’ll be based on the five-door Jimny XL, and wear a distinctive Rhino-themed livery down its side.

Other changes compared to the standard SUV include new-look wheels, though it doesn’t appear that many other adjustments will be made, with the Jimny Rhino teased also finished in the Kinetic Yellow paintwork already available.

“We’d obviously love to announce a completely new Jimny, particularly one that, if the reports are accurate, seems to be the perfect manifestation of the shared spirit of two magnificent beasts: Jimnys and rhinos. But we can’t confirm anything at this stage,” Suzuki Australia general manager, Michael Pachota, said in a tongue-in-cheek press release.

It’s expected that the Rhino edition will continue to be teased in the lead-up to its unveiling, though we may not know more details until its release.

As standard the Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 75kW and 130Nm, driving all four wheels through a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.

The Jimny XL currently starts from $34,990 in manual guise or $37,490 as an automatic, with both prices excluding on-road costs.

From January to April, Suzuki has delivered 2537 examples of the Jimny in Australia, accounting for almost 60 per cent of its 4301 total deliveries.