American Porsche restomod specialist Singer has set the standard for what to expect from modern interpretations on the 911, with the UK’s Tuthill arguably one of the other few big names in the scene.

Now an Australian company has put its hat in the ring, after Melbourne’s Jaunt Motors unveiled its recently restored first-generation Porsche 911, with a big twist.

Based on the targa-roof bodystyle of the 911, this version flaunts a widebody kit with Fuchs-style wheels to give it a more menacing stance, with the rims wrapped in modern rubber.

That’s a good thing, as at the back there’s no longer a flat-six, air-cooled engine. Instead, Jaunt has used its expertise to convert the 911 to electric power.

An electric motor and its reduction gear have been slotted into where the engine would usually sit, with the battery box for the 63kWh pack bolting into the rear engine and gearbox mounts.

Jaunt claims it now produces up to 370kW and 450Nm, with drive sent to the rear wheels via a Quaife limited-slip differential, enabling a 0-100km/h sprint time of about four seconds in its sports mode.

For context, a base-model current 911 Carrera launches from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds, thanks to its 290kW and 450Nm twin-turbo 3.0-litre flat-six engine.

According to Jaunt, its electric 911 has a driving range of approximately 320km, and can be charged at up to 70kW, while it also features bi-directional charging, capable of outputting 3.3kW.

The firm says the electric 911 has the “same weight distribution and same boot capacity” as the car it’s based on, and that by “iIntegrating into original engine mount points and subframe bolts, no chassis mods, welds or new holes [need] to be drilled.”

Jaunt is accepting commissions for 2026 deliveries, with prices starting from $250,000.