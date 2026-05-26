Mercedes-Benz and its AMG performance brand are leaning back into V8s, having previously reduced the number of bent-eight engines in its lineup.

From deleting the twin-turbo V8 in the C63 to a plug-in hybrid four-cylinder to going heavy on more efficient six-cylinders, Mercedes-AMG has recently found itself back on the path towards giving more models a V8 again.

Speaking with US publication MotorTrend at the launch of the new electric GT 4-Door Coupé – which ironically replaced an existing V8 plug-in hybrid – Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius said a new V8 is on its way before the end of the year.

According to the executive, the new V8, which has already debuted in the Benz S-Class will be offered in three distinct guises: “the Mercedes-Benz [version], the AMG [version], and the ‘go crazy’ AMG [version].”

The M177 Evo powering the S-Class is a revised version of the existing twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8, previously featuring a cross-plane crankshaft but has now moved to a flat-plane crank.

The cross-plane M177 has featured extensively in the AMG lineup, from the pre-PHEV C63 to the GLC and GLS.

It’s expected the new AMG V8 will debut in the GLS63, before featuring in other models including the CLE-based ‘Mythos’ series vehicle, teased once more earlier this month.

Automotive News has reported that the Mythos-spec V8 will make 480kW, while production of the coupe will be limited to just 30 vehicles.

It is possible that the “go crazy” version of the V8 will work its way into the upcoming AMG GT Black Series, which has been billed as the “most extreme Black Series ever”.

As the car upon which the next-generation AMG GT3 racer will be homologated, the move to a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 seems logical, given the current racer’s naturally aspirated 6.2-litre V8 has never been available in the road car.

Earlier this month, AMG CEO Michael Scheibe told the UK’s Car magazine the return of the V8 in a greater array of vehicles is just around the corner.

“At the end of the year, you’ll see the V8 coming back to AMG,” said Scheibe.

“We will launch it again with SUVs, but other cars will get it too.”