Mercedes-AMG is bringing V8s back with a bang, once again teasing the upcoming CLE-based coupe which will become a part of its growing ‘Mythos’ series.

First shown off in camouflage in January, the upcoming model has been previewed once again, this time with a far more open, production-ready front end, plus a massive GT racing-inspired rear wing.

At the front, sitting below the CLE headlights are wide air intakes for the brakes, while the grille is also huge, spanning from the bottom of the bonnet to the top of the splitter.

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Vented front wheel-arches help direct airflow back to the big wing on the bootlid, which appears to be as wide as the pumped-out rear guards.

It’s anticipated that the upcoming model will be powered by AMG’s new-generation V8, with previous reporting by Automotive News claiming it’ll make 480kW, while production will be limited to just 30 vehicles.

Previously, AMG said the new model is “promising an even more uncompromising appearance and positioning itself as a genuine statement on the road – backed by a correspondingly powerful drivetrain and performance to match”.

Currently the CLE is still available in AMG guise, though it tops out with a twin-turbo straight-six engine in the CLE53, however the V8 has been tipped to return for the past few years, with prototypes spied testing recently.

Earlier this month, AMG CEO Michael Scheibe told the UK’s Car magazine the return of the V8 in a greater array of vehicles is just around the corner.

“At the end of the year, you’ll see the V8 coming back to AMG,” said Scheibe.

“We will launch it again with SUVs, but other cars will get it too.”

It’s understood the new V8 will be a more potent version of the M177 Evo, the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 which recently debuted in the S-Class with a flat-plane crank, marking a point of difference to the non-Evo cross-plane crank version.