This week marked the 10th anniversary of Ken Block’s most spectacular work – Gymkhana Seven: Wild in the streets of Los Angeles.

Since it hit the web it has amassed more than 60 million views on the official Hoonigan channel, and while that’s not the most for his Gymkhana series, Seven is arguably the most memorable for one reason – the Hoonicorn.

For the first six installments Block leveraged his rally brackground and used a series of rally-style vehicles – first Subarus, then Fords – but for the seventh video he was able to create something truly unique. The Hoonicorn was built to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Ford Mustang, so Block and his crew (and the team at Vaughn Gittin Jr’s RTR workshop) took a 1965 model and morphed it into something remarkable.

For Gymkhana Seven it was powered by a 6.7-litre V8 built by NASCAR specialist Roush-Yates Racing with 630kW of power. Uniquely it feature all-wheel drive because of Block’s affection for rally cars and his ability to drift four-wheel drive cars. He also drew inspiration from modern World Rally Cars, as well as DTM machines, to give it a look unlike any other Mustang built before or since.

It’s telling that since Block’s tragic passing no-one has been able to build anything quite so memorable.