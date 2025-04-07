Can the (JAC) Hunter become the hunter?

That would be the JAC Hunter, a new plug-in hybrid ute that made its global debut at the 2025 Melbourne Motor show over the weekend, and has the Ford Ranger Raptor, Ranger PHEV and BYD Shark 6 in its sights.

While a plug-in hybrid ute may not sound like a serious threat to the hi-po Ranger Raptor, the Hunter is equipped with a powertrain that combines a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with dual electric motors to punch out a seriously potent 385kW of power and 1000Nm of torque. For comparison, the Ranger Raptor makes 292kW/583Nm from its 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine.

JAC Motors is also said it is “targeting “ at least 100km of electric-only range, which should also help it return a low combined fuel economy figure. It will also include vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, so owners will be able to run electrical equipment off the Hunter’s on-board batteries.

“The global premiere of the JAC Hunter marks a pivotal moment in JAC Motors’ 61-year history of innovation,” said Ahmed Mahmoud, managing director of JAC Motors’ Australian importer, LTS Auto.

“Australian drivers demand vehicles that offer both capability and sustainability, and the JAC Hunter delivers this without compromise.”

The Hunter is based on the already-launched T9 ute, which is competing against the likes Ranger, Toyota HiLux and an increasing list of rivals – including the Foton Tunland and MG U9 which were also launched at the Melbourne Motor Show.

JAC has said the Hunter will hit showrooms in 2026, but hasn’t specified when or what it will cost, but even with its performance advantage it will need sharp pricing and good value to contend with the strong line-up of rivals.