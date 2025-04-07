Chinese brand MG has set its sights high in the Australian market and that means becoming a major player in the ute segment with this – the all-new MG U9.

MG has made no secret that its goal is to become a top three selling brand in Australia, but knew without a ute such a target was unrealistic. So, it has found a creative solution to quickly solve the problem, offering a ute that’s set to launch here soon and giving it a new name.

The MG U9 was unveiled to the public and media at last weekend’s Melbourne Motor Show, and is set to go on sale by the end of the year, providing more choice to an already highly-competitive ute market.

However, the U9 is set to be sold as the LDV Terron 9 in Australia, with both MG and LDV being owned by Chinese auto giant, SAIC, allowing for this unusual double act. The U9/Terron 9 is a size bigger than the likes of the Ford Ranger, but not quite as big as the Ford F-150, putting it into a direct contest with the GWM Cannon Alpha.

MG has confirmed the U9 will be powered by a 2.5-litre turbo diesel four-cylinder engine, which makes 164kW of power. LDV is expected to sell this powertrain and the all-electric version of the Terron 9, to give buyers even more choice.

Peter Ciao, MG Australia’s CEO, didn’t hold back when talking about the launch of the U9 and its importance to the brand’s Australian operation.

“The U9 isn’t just a new model – it’s a turning point for us,” Ciao said. “We’ve built our reputation on delivering unmatched value, and now we’re bringing that same promise to one of Australia’s most competitive segments. If we want to be a top-three brand in this country, we need a ute that punches above its weight – and the U9 does exactly that. It’s tough, capable, and built for the way Australians drive. We know the demand is there, and we’re ready for it.”

MG says the U9 will be on sale by the end of the year, with more precise timing revealed closer to launch. However, LDV, which is distributed by a different company, has already said the Terron 9 will be on sale by “mid-year” which would give it a headstart on the MG.