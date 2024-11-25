Australians are already spoiled for choice when it comes to picking a new ute, but there will be at least two more choices coming in 2025. LDV has confirmed that the new-generation Terron 9 ute will enter its showrooms next year, sitting alongside the brand’s existing T60 ute range.

The Terron 9 is a larger ute, bigger than the likes of the Ford Ranger but smaller than a Ford F-150, effectively making it a direct rival to the GWM Cannon Alpha. For context, the Terron 9 is 5500mm long (+105mm than the T60), 1997mm wide (+97mm), 1860mm (+41mm) high and has a 3300mm wheelbase (+125mm).

LDV will also give buyers even more choice because it will offer the Terron 9 with both a turbo diesel engine as well as an electric powertrain. LDV introduced the first electric ute to the Australian market, the eT60, but its high price and limited capabilities have made it a niche offering, but the company is confident the Terron 9 will advance the electric ute market.

“This is a completely different vehicle, inside and out,” said LDV Australia general manager, Dinesh Chinnappa.

“We are proud that the LDV eT60 was the first electric ute in Australian showrooms, but we are also proud to demonstrate just how far electric ute technology has progressed with this all-new model.”

While pricing and specification for the Terron 9 haven’t been confirmed, Chinnappa said the brand’s priority is to give buyers a choice and not push them towards one powertrain over the other.

“We want to make sure when a ute buyer walks into an LDV showroom, we have a vehicle that offers value across a range of price points,” he explained.

“We are not going to leave our traditional ute buyers behind. Rather, the LDV Terron ute series will broaden our offering across the ute segment.”

He added: “Certain segments of the ute market are not only ready for an electric ute, they’ve been pleading for one. Particularly fleets and mining companies who want a factory-built, turn-key solution straight off the showroom floor, rather than a diesel vehicle that has been converted to electric power.”

LDV is already in the final stages of local validation of the Terron 9 range, having driven both the diesel and electric across a variety of conditions.

“The purpose of this validation test is to ensure the new-generation LDV Terron ute series is ready for Australian driving conditions,” Chinnappa said.

“The arrival of these vehicles for final validation testing shows the factory recognises the importance of the Australian market.”

The Terron 9 will arrive in Australian showrooms “by mid-2025” with final pricing and specifications to be announced prior to launch.