Beyond the celebrity-packed advertising, Kia is looking to give buyers every reason to buy its new Tasman ute, with the latest leaked pricing revealing it’s cheaper than its Ford and Toyota alternatives.

Pricing for the entry-level Tasman cab chassis, the hardest working member of the new ute range, has been leaked. According to a report in industry pricing bible RedBook, the Tasman S 4×4 cab chassis will be priced from $48,240 (plus on-road costs).

Notably, it undercuts its key rivals in the ute market, the best-selling Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux. The equivalent Ranger, the XL Double cab chassis 4×4 starts at $48,980, while the HiLux Workmate Double cab chassis is priced from $48,735 – $740 and $495 more expensive, respectively.

While not a big margin, it does give Kia another small edge in its entrance into the ute market after years of anticipation.

The South Korean brand revealed pricing, including nationwide drive-away deals recently, including a $42,990 list price or $46,490 for the Tasman S 4×2 pickup to kick-off the range.

The Tasman S 4×4 dual-cab pickup is priced at $53,890 drive-away with the range topping out at $77,990 drive-away for the flagship Tasman X-Pro 4×4 dual cab pickup.

Kia has left itself room to go even lower too, with no details yet to be revealed for the Tasman S 4×2 single cab chassis, which are due to be added to showrooms by the end of the year. It will need to continue the current sharp pricing to undercut its HiLux challenger, the Workmate Single which starts at just $32,970 and the Ranger XL Single cab chassis 4×2 which is priced from $36,880.

The Tasman is powered by Kia’s well-known 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine, which makes 156kW of power and 441Nm of torque and is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The first examples of the Tasman have begun showing up in Kia showrooms as supply is expected to come on stream throughout July.