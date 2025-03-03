Kia knows it’s in for a challenging time introducing its all-new Tasman ute, which is why it has leaned heavily on celebrities to attract attention to its incoming Ford Ranger rival.

First came the star-filled ‘Kia’s Getting a Ute’ teaser commercial, which featured no fewer than 20 famous faces from Australian sport. But now with the ute revealed, there’s a second TV spot and this one features even more stars, including Buck the Brisbane Broncos’ mascot.

VIDEO: Watch Kia’s all-star ad for its new ute

You can check out the ad below, but while there’s plenty of celebrity hype around the Tasman, Kia knows that sales will only come if it delivers what Australian buyers are after. Which is why, despite the ute being designed and built overseas, Kia Australia has been deeply involved in the development of the Tasman; beyond just the Australian-centric name.

READ MORE: What you need to know about the 2025 Kia Tasman

The local operation was involved with the ride and handling program earlier than any previous model, to ensure it is best-suited to our unique Australian conditions and benchmark it against the incredibly popular Ranger and Toyota HiLux.

While the price remains under wraps, we do know the Tasman is powered by Kia’s existing 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine, which is tuned to make 156kW of power and 441Nm of torque, and is paired to an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. In terms of capability, the tray bed measures 1512mm long, 1572mm wide (with 1186mm between the wheels) and 540mm deep, while having a maximum payload of 1195kg with a 3500kg towing capacity.