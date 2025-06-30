Lamborghini has confirmed it’ll uncover the newest iteration of its limited-run series at the 2025 Monterey Car Week, due to take place in California from August 11 to 13.

Though it hasn’t provided any details about the car which will be revealed, overseas reports from publications such as The Supercar Blog claim the new model will be named the Fenomeno – or Phenomenon.

Lamborghini’s single teaser image for the yet-to-be-revealed model also shows a roofline that is nearly identical to the Revuelto, although its front and rear design appears to be tweaked.

The Fenomeno is expected to be powered by an even more potent version of the Revuelto’s 6.5-litre V12 engine and plug-in hybrid system, which currently produces up to 747kW and 807Nm.

Already the most powerful production car in Lamborghini’s history, past special editions have traditionally turned the wick up again, with the Fenomeno expected to be no different.

According to The Supercar Blog, just 29 examples of the Fenomeno will be made, making it even rarer than the Centenario (40 examples) and the Countach LPI 800-4 (112 examples).

A trademark for the name also shows the beginning ‘F’ and ending ‘O’ will grow horns, playing into the Lamborghini’s bull-related lineage.

“The new few-off will map out the future of Lamborghini super sports cars, celebrating the identity and vision of the company from Sant’Agata Bolognese.”