Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the latest generation of its GT 4‑Door Coupé, ditching its twin-turbo V8 engine for an even more potent electric powertrain.

Influenced by the design of the AMG Concept GT XX, the new model gets a drastic visual overhaul, with strong cues from the likes of the latest generation CLA creeping into its body.

This includes a thin, full-width light bar between its headlights, which themselves incorporate the three-pointed star motif, a similar design to what’s found on the tail lights at the back.

But the headlines aren’t as much about its design, rather what underpins the AMG GT 4‑Door Coupé, which now no longer gets its power from a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine and plug-in hybrid system, and instead utilises three electric motors.

The three motors – one at the front and two at the rear – are all axial-flux, having been developed in partnership with YARA, and which have previously propelled the Concept AMG GT XX to 25 records last year.

In the ‘entry-level’ AMG GT55 4‑Door Coupé, it produces 600kW and 1800Nm, a slight power dip but healthy torque increase compared to its 600kW and 1420Nm GT63 predecessor.

However, the new GT63 flagship raises outputs to 860kW and 2000Nm, cutting its 0-100km/h time to a rapid 2.4 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 300km/h with the optional Driver’s Package.

While it has lost its V8 engine under the bonnet, AMG has given the GT 4-Door Coupé technology we first saw on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, with simulated gear shifts and engine sounds making their way into the new EV.

Available while using AMGFORCE S+, the brand says the EV “delivers a highly authentic, AMG signature V8 sound spectacle”, while disrupting its power to fake gear changes.

According to AMG, its sound portfolio is patent-pending, and “blends the legendary AMG V8 acoustics with innovative electric technology”, which was largely based on the twin-turbo V8 from the AMG GT R coupe.

Both variants are supplied power by a 106kWh battery pack, with AMG claiming a driving range of up to 696km for the GT63 and up to 700km for the GT55.

Thanks to its 800-volt architecture, the EV can accept DC fast charging at up to 600kW, adding more than 460km of range in about 11 minutes.

That’s down on the 850kW charging capacity of the Concept AMG GT XX which AMG said was “far beyond what today’s charging infrastructure can provide” when it set its records.

Australian pricing is yet to be announced for the AMG GT 4-Door Coupé.