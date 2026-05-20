Japanese car giant Toyota appears to be closer than ever to launching a ‘compact pickup’ in North America, with the RAV4 expected to influence the upcoming ute.

In May last year, US executives told The Japan Times that such a model was on the cards, which was followed by Toyota’s North American head of planning and strategy, Cooper Ericksen, telling MotorTrend it was no longer a matter of ‘if’ in August.

Now the good news has come from one step higher in the food chain, with Toyota Motor North America CEO Tetsuo Ogawa telling Automotive News there is enough demand for the ute to be made.

“There is, of course, some opportunity for us in the commercial [van] area, but it is new to us. We need to study more,” Ogawa said when asked about the pickup and a new Toyota van.

“But for the compact truck? Definitely, we have such demand.

“A RAV4-based pickup is an opportunity for us, and the dealers are waiting. Maybe they say we need today or tomorrow, but it takes time.”

Previous reports have indicated the RAV4-based ute is expected to launch in the US in 2027 or beyond, giving Toyota an offering to sit below the HiLux-sized Tacoma and full-size Tundra.

With the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA-K) underpinnings of the RAV4, the pickup will do battle with other SUV-based utes, such as the Ford Maverick (related to the Escape), though it’s likely the Hyundai Santa Cruz (sharing parts with the Santa Fe) will go out of production before its arrival.

In the US, the Toyota RAV4 offers a choice of front- and all-wheel drive options across its traditional hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, capable of producing up to 176kW and 239kW respectively.

Last year, Motor1 Argentina reported Toyota’s Brazilian dealers were given more information about the ute, which could be styled similarly to the EPU concept.

The publication also claimed measurements of 5070mm long, 1910mm wide and 1710mm tall, putting it right in the wheelhouse of the Maverick and Santa Cruz.