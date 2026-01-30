One of the two car-based utes on sale in North America is closing in on the chopping block, as the Hyundai Santa Cruz’s time has been called early.

Automotive News reports insiders have said the Santa Cruz – which is based on the underpinnings of the popular Santa Fe SUV – will leave production ahead of schedule, having originally been due to wrap up in the second quarter of 2027.

According to the report, Hyundai has told its suppliers that production of the Santa Cruz will be roughly halved this quarter, following on from a drop in demand for the ute.

Launched in 2021 as the-then only car-based ‘compact pickup’ in the US market, the Santa Cruz was later joined by the Ford Maverick, which shares its core architecture with the Escape SUV.

Ford’s ute has gone on to be far more successful. Last year, more than 155,000 Mavericks were sold in the US, compared to just under 25,500 examples of the Santa Cruz, giving the Ford a six-to-one sales advantage over the Hyundai.

For what it’s worth, Hyundai told the publication it doesn’t comment on future product speculation, however the information from multiple sources points to the Automotive News report being correct.

Importantly, the carmaker addressed its future plans for a bigger pickup when it provided a statement to Motor1.

“Not only does Santa Cruz continue to be a valued ongoing member of our product portfolio from a sales perspective, the model has helped Hyundai gain valuable experience and visibility in the open-bed market,” the brand said.

“These developments contributed directly to the announcement of a new mid-size body-on-frame truck that we confirmed during our 2025 CEO Investor Day last September. That vehicle is due in the US market before 2030.

In September last year, Hyundai announced plans to produce a mid-sized pickup for North America by 2030, giving it a rival to the Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Colorado and Ford Ranger.

It’s understood this pickup will be developed solely by Hyundai rather than through its partnership with General Motors, which will result in the launch of five vehicles – including two pickups – for the Central and South American markets.

Hyundai’s North American pickup will be underpinned by a body-on-frame chassis, following the vast majority of competitors in the market. A related SUV will also be spawned from the same underpinnings.

It’s been tipped to be powered by a petrol-hybrid powertrain, potentially borrowed from the new Palisade SUV, which sees a turbocharged 2.5-litre petrol engine mated to two electric motors, producing a total of 245kW and 460Nm.

This could potentially be the pickup which Hyundai brings to Australia, with local buyers having missed out on the left-hand-drive only Santa Cruz, as well as its Maverick rival.

Last year, Hyundai Australia CEO Don Romano said he would reveal full details of the brand’s long-awaited and highly anticipated ute within the next three years, but confirmed it wouldn’t be related to the Kia Tasman or based on a General Motors ute platform.

“ My work permit goes for another two and a half years. I’m not leaving until it’s coming,” Romano told Australian media in November.

“ It means we’re going to get together and I’m going to talk to you about it and tell you all just what we just did here. You know, whether it’s a month after I leave or it’s here when I, it’s a guarantee – here’s the date, here’s the vehicle, here’s the differentiating features.”

“If they produce what we’re talking about at this stage and what we’re working on, it’s gonna be mind blowing, it’s gonna be great. And I really mean that, I’m not just blowing smoke.

“I just think when you come out with a ute, you know, you can’t come out with the same thing. You’ve got to look at the best vehicles in the market, the best utes in the market, who are the two biggest players.

“We all know who they are and that’s who you have to position yourself with. But you have to bring in some new technology, because a lot of that technology they’re using has been there for a while.

“I don’t think we’re gonna share a platform. I don’t believe that’s an option. I think it, I have to leave it on the table just in case something goes wrong, but that would not be our main goal.

“Our main goal is to develop our own Hyundai ute with our own technology that’s unique. The size we’re looking at would be in the Ranger/HiLux space.”