Lego has announced a new 735-piece set of Michael Schumacher and his title-winning Ferrari F2004 Formula 1 car, over a decade after the pairing set a long-standing record.

Schumacher had already surpassed Juan Manuel Fangio’s then-record of five world titles when he added a sixth championship crown to his collection in 2003, but his 2004 season saw an extension of his success to seven World Driver’s Championships.

The German ace did so behind the wheel of the Ferrari F2004, which won 13 of the year’s 18 rounds in his hands, comfortably allowing him to win the title ahead of team-mate Rubens Barichello, who added another two victories to the V10-powered monster’s tally.

It would be the final time Schumacher would win a championship, and end Ferrari’s dominant era, while his record of seven titles was eventually matched by Lewis Hamilton in 2021.

Now Schumacher and the F2004 are being celebrated with a new Lego set, due to go on sale from March 1, 2026 – just in time for the 2026 season-opening Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.

According to Lego, the 735-piece set features “working steering, grooved slick tires and a detailed V10 engine, plus a display stand with vehicle details and stats”.

“The Michael Schumacher minifigure comes with a helmet, winner’s trophy and a podium-style display stand with a printed image and a quote from the seven-time world champion.”

Priced from $149, it’s the most expensive Lego Icons set featuring a Formula 1 car and racing driver yet, following on from Ayrton Senna’s 1988 McLaren MP4/4 ($99), and Nigel Mansell’s 1992 Williams FW14B.

Lego’s partnership with Formula 1 extended in recent years to offering most of the grid in smaller Speed Champions form, as well as certain cars through its Technic range.