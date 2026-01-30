The New South Wales Police Force has announced the latest additions to its vehicle fleet, but don’t expect this duo to be taking part in pursuits.

The Burwood Crime Prevention Unit has taken delivery of two Chery SUVs on loan from the Chinese brand, becoming the first cars from the nation to serve in the NSW Police Force.

Set to be stationed in the Inner West Sydney region, the Chery Tiggo 7 CSH (Chery Super Hybrid) and Tiggo 9 CSH will be used for youth outreach, crime prevention initiatives and community engagement.

According to Chery, Burwood has one of the highest levels of community engagement between the NSW Police Force and the public in the state, with an active social media presence helping too.

“Strong community partnerships are essential to effective policing,” said Superintendent Christine McDonald, Commander, Burwood Police Area Command.

“Working with Chery allows us to expand our engagement efforts and reach more people across Burwood Police Area Command in meaningful ways.”

“Policing one of the most culturally diverse communities in Australia, this collaboration supports our ongoing focus on safety, inclusion, and genuine connection with the community we serve.”

The addition of the Chery SUVs to the Burwood Police Area Command’s fleet follows the Lake Macquarie Police District’s Crime Prevention Unit recruiting a Suzuki Jimny XL last year.

Other notable vehicles previously used for community engagement by the NSW Police Force include a Hyundai Ioniq 6 (loaned to Nepean Police Area Command in 2024), while high-end cars such as a McLaren 650S and Bentley Continental GT have also been used in the past.