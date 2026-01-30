Toyota is celebrating its sixth year at the top of the global vehicle sales charts, announcing it delivered 11,322,575 automobiles worldwide in 2025.

The figure – which includes Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino – beats its 2023 record of 11,233,039 deliveries, and is a 4.6 per cent increase on last year’s 10,821,480 vehicle deliveries.

It also allowed Toyota to widen the gap between it and the second-placed Volkswagen Group, which last year delivered 8.98 million vehicles, down 0.5 per cent and pushing it further away from regaining the sales crown it lost in 2019.

Each of the Toyota Motor Corporation’s car brands experienced a year-on-year increase in 2025, with the core Toyota marque achieving 9,654,576 deliveries (up 3.7 per cent), with Lexus jumping to 882,231 deliveries (up 3.6 per cent), while Daihatsu contributed 675,285 (up 25.8 per cent) to the total.

Hino was the only one of the companies to experience a drop, with its deliveries decreasing by 12 per cent to 110,483.

Electrified vehicles made up 4,994,894 of all Toyota and Lexus deliveries, or 47.4 per cent of the 10,536,807 vehicles the two brands delivered in 2025.

Hybrids continued to be the most popular electrified vehicle for Toyota and Lexus buyers, notching up 4,433,503 global deliveries, an increase of seven per cent on the year prior and 42.1 per cent of their overall figure.

After adding more EVs to its global lineup in 2025, Toyota delivered 199,137 purely battery-powered vehicles last year, an increase of 42.2 per cent, pushing past its plug-in hybrid (PHEV) lineup (183,845 deliveries, up 19.5 per cent).

Vehicle type Deliveries in 2025 Percentage of overall sales Hydrogen (FCEV) 1257 0.0% Mild-hybrid (MHEV) 177,152 1.7% Plug-in hybrid (PHEV) 183,845 1.7% Electric (EV) 199,137 1.9% Hybrid (HEV) 4,433,503 42.1% Total (electrified) 4,994,894 47.4% Total (all Toyota and Lexus) 10,536,807

Australia contributed 239,863 deliveries to Toyota’s total, coming up just short of beating its own record but still managing its 23rd consecutive year as the local sales leader, while Lexus managed to deliver 14,561 vehicles locally.

Toyota continued to dominate the hybrid market too, delivering a record 115,953 vehicles, more than half of the market for the technology, as well as more than any other car brand’s total.

A new-generation Toyota HiLux has already rolled out into showrooms and customers’ driveways, while the new RAV4 is also due this year.