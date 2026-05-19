Toyota continues to enhance the GR Yaris hot hatch, and now the sharpest version of the rally-bred model is set to come to Australia.

In March, Toyota announced a raft of upgrades to the GR Yaris in Japan, which have today been confirmed to arrive in Australia from June.

Previewed by the GR Yaris Morizo RR concept, the hatchback’s steering wheel has been reduced in diameter by 5mm (now 360mm) and features an oblong hexagonal airbag/horn element which is flanked by 10 control switches.

Complete with illumination, Toyota says these controls are now easier to operate than before, while being inspired by rally versions of the GR Yaris.

The left side controls are for the infotainment system while those on the right side are for the cruise control function, though all appear far more interesting than the wheels currently fitted to the GR Yaris.

On top of this, Toyota has improved the GR Yaris’ electric power steering system tune, to provide better feedback and response, which included optimising the torsion-bar rigidity within the torque sensor.

The flagship GR Yaris GTS variant will additionally swap its Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres for Bridgestone Potenza Race rubber, said to deliver greater cornering grip.

Toyota hasn’t increased outputs from the GR Yaris’ turbocharged 1.6-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which continues to make 221kW and 400Nm, driving all four wheels through a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmissions.

Pricing is yet to be announced for the updated Toyota GR Yaris, though currently the hot hatch starts from $55,490 (manual) or $57,990 (automatic) plus on-roads in GT guise, or $64,990 (manual) and $67,490 (automatic) before on-road costs for the GTS.

The GR Yaris GTS also remains the only variant available with Toyota’s Aero Performance Package, a $4500 extra which adds more downforce and greater cooling capabilities.