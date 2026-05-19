Toyota Australia has announced a new gross vehicle mass (GVM) upgrade for the HiLux, available as a factory-fit option to allow customers to carry more with the ute.

From August 2026, certain HiLux 4×4 variants will be eligible for the $4000 GVM upgrade, resulting in the payload capacity of the ute increasing by 372kg to 435kg, depending on grade.

Available for the HiLux WorkMate dual-cab chassis, WorkMate dual-cab pickup, SR Extra-cab chassis, SR dual-cab chassis, SR dual-cab pickup and SR5 dual-cab pickup, the GVM upgrade will allow for a maximum payload of up to approximately 1525kg, again depending on the variant.

The front and rear axle capacities of the HiLux 4×4 will be increased by 100kg and 280kg respectively as a part of the GVM upgrade.

According to Toyota, the upgrades were developed in Australia, and result in the ride height of the HiLux increasing by up to 10mm, due to longer monotube shock absorbers on the rear axle.

Crucially, the factory-fit GVM modifications allow the HiLux to retain its five-year warranty.

“Introducing a GVM upgrade option for the new HiLux will allow customers to maximise the vehicle’s already-excellent load-carrying capabilities, providing benefits to both fleet and private buyers,” said Toyota Australia Vice President Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations, John Pappas.

“Being Toyota’s very own factory-fitted option, it ensures the HiLux retains its Toyota five-year warranty and is compatible with all safety systems giving it a real advantage over its aftermarket competition.”

For context, aftermarket brands have already launched GVM upgrades, such as EFS and Ironman 4×4, which both quote similar or improved payload capacity increases compared to Toyota’s in-house modifications.