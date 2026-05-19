In recent years, Ford’s European model lineup has been massively reduced, with the death of the Fiesta and Focus impacting its market share.

To get back towards the top, Ford of Europe today announced it’ll launch five new passenger vehicles in the region by 2030, promising each of the models will not only be “made in Europe for Europe”, but they will dip into the brand’s rally heritage for inspiration.

The first of the vehicles to launch will be the long-rumoured European market Bronco, set to be built at Ford’s plant in Valencia, Spain, from 2028.

It’ll become the fourth Bronco-badged model on sale globally, alongside the American full-size Bronco (related to the Ford Everest), the Bronco Sport (based on the Escape) and China’s Bronco New Energy.

With Ford announcing the European Bronco will be a “multi-energy” vehicle, it’s expected to be based on the ‘C2’ platform which underpins the Escape and the outgoing hatch, as well as the Kuga.

While the C2 architecture hasn’t yet been used in an electric vehicle, Autocar reported last year the mid-sized SUV would be offered as an EV, alongside more affordable petrol-hybrid versions, similar to the smaller Puma.

Another previous report by Automotive News suggested the Bronco would be available with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain, however its sources said there won’t be an EV, representing a conflict with the Autocar report.

We do know at least two EVs will be a part of Ford’s five-vehicle rollout, with a small electric hatchback and a small electric SUV set to be twinned and underpinned by Renault’s Ampere platform, launching in early 2028.

Both vehicles will be built at the ElectriCity complex in Douai, France, the current home of the Renault 5 E-Tech.

According to Ford, the hatchback will “combine distinct design with our signature driving dynamics”, while the SUV will feature “the same rally-bred design language and drive dynamics in an urban-friendly package”.

Finally, Ford is set to launch a pair of “multi-energy rally-bred crossover models” by the end of 2029, though it’s not yet clear whether they will be in-house developments or rely on outside partners.

“Our strategic partnerships are central to how we compete in Europe,” said Ford of Europe president, Jim Baumbick.

“We partner with the best to move with speed and scale, and we obsess over the product to deliver passionate, unmistakably Ford vehicles.”

In addition to the five new made-in-Europe vehicles, Ford is rolling out two new nameplates in the region: the Transit City (made in China by Ford partner Jiangling Motors) and the Ranger Super Duty.

Having been designed and engineered in Australia as with the standard Ranger, the Super Duty will make its Northern Hemisphere debut in Europe, marking the first time the tougher ute has been available in left-hand drive markets.