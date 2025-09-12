Ford’s European lineup leans heavily towards SUVs, utes and commercial vehicles, with its only remaining passenger car being the niche Mustang.

After the Fiesta recently went out of production and the Focus set to follow suit in November with order books already closed, Ford now has an expensive model range in Europe, and that is expected to impact sales.

However, the Blue Oval could lean on the ethos of the Focus for a new model, with Autocar reporting a new mid-sized SUV will join its lineup in 2027, just over a year after the demise of the hatchback.

Reportedly set to be built in Spain – where Ford has a production capacity of 300,000 vehicles annually – the new Focus-sized SUV is expected to be based on the ‘C2’ platform which underpins the Escape and the outgoing hatch, among other models.

While the C2 architecture hasn’t yet been used in an electric vehicle, Autocar reports the mid-sized SUV would be offered as an EV, alongside more affordable petrol-hybrid versions, similar to the smaller Puma.

According to the publication, the Focus-esque SUV would sit between the Puma Gen-E and the electric-only Explorer, which in the UK are separated by about £14,000 ($28,500).

The Ford Kuga – the European version of the Escape – is already offered with a choice of electrified engines, ranging from mild-hybrids, traditional series hybrids and plug-in hybrids. It would also be similarly sized to the new model, with the latter needing to be differentiated enough to attract sales.

This would reportedly mean adopting some of the design elements of Ford’s American lineup, rather than the bold but ultimately unsuccessful styling of the Explorer and Capri SUVs.

Autocar reports the SUV could continue to use the Focus name – hardly becoming the first vehicle to be reborn as a different type of car – though Ford also has a large back catalogue of badges it could draw from.

Unfortunately it seems we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see any more traditional passenger cars from Ford, despite comments made by executive chair Bill Ford to Autocar last month.

“Well, of course we’ll go on,” Ford said when asked if the brand which bears his name will continue to operate in Europe.

“On the passenger car side, we realise we’re not as robust as we need to be.

“But as Nick (Ford) says, we’re working on our future strategy right now. But I think you’ll be surprised – pleasantly surprised – by what’s coming.”

In July an Automotive News Europe report claimed Ford CEO Jim Farley had issued the brand’s European division to develop new passenger cars, while dealers in the region were also informed of the move.

Bill Ford has also been critical of the rapid move towards EV-only lineups, which could guide the direction of the new SUV.

“What went wrong is that the regulators got out ahead of the customers,” Ford told Autocar.

“That’s never a good situation. In the future, electrification will play a very important role in transportation, but it won’t be the only part. The ICE business will be gradually phased out, but it won’t disappear. What happens will vary according to region.

“At Ford, we’ve invested in all of these clean technologies, and I feel good about that. But it’s down to customers. They want what they want, and it’s our job to give it to them.”