Toyota is on a performance car roll, with a new Celica, MR2 and Supra soon to launch, however its one of the brand’s longest-running nameplates getting the most immediate love.

Images uploaded to Instagram by ‘mysupraadventures’ show the new Corolla GRMN at a US dealer expo, providing our first look at the track-oriented Corolla without camouflage.

Based on the GR Corolla, the GRMN – short for ‘Gazoo Racing, Meisters of the Nürburgring’ – has previously been spied testing at the Nordschleife, and it appears many of its hardcore parts will carry over to production.

On the outside it’s adopted vented wheel-arches, an exposed carbon-fibre bonnet with additional venting, and a massive rear spoiler, all aimed at improving downforce or cooling. A new set of bronze wheels also feature.

The cabin has also been overhauled, with more aggressive sports seats wrapped in red and black suede, as the colour theme continues throughout the cabin to the gear knob and contrast stitching.

Like the GR Corolla Morizo Edition – named after the racing pseudonym adopted by Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda – there is no rear seat, suggesting this is a hardcore track toy not to be used on the school run.

Ahead of the shifter sits a GRMN plaque with an individual number out of 500. It’s not clear whether the 500 vehicle limit will apply to certain markets or the overall stock of the Corolla.

It’s not yet known whether there will be any mechanical upgrades, though these seem likely.

The GR Corolla recently received a 30Nm torque increase, bringing its total outputs up to 221kW and 400Nm from its turbocharged 1.6-litre three-cylinder petrol engine.

In April, Toyota US teased the Corolla GRMN and said it is “expected to have improved aerodynamic performance, a bump in torque and unique tuning”.

“The Gazoo Racing team is still working to fine-tune this vehicle to make it ready for Akio Toyoda’s final test drive.”

Based on previous timing of a fall (autumn, US time) reveal, it’s expected the Corolla GRMN will break cover in the near future.