Hyundai is putting its money where its mouth is. A new addition to its annual N Festival will allow owners of rival brand cars to hit the track alongside the expected armada of Hyundais.

Dubbed ‘Nvy Sessions’ (as in, envy) these new track sessions will allow Hyundai owners to invite their friends without N models to compare them directly on the racetrack. It’s part of an expanded 2025 N Festival that will now span three days at Winton Raceway in November.

Hyundai is laying on the works to convince non-Hyundai owners to swap into one of its cars, giving Nvy Session entrants access to all the same benefits as existing customers. That means one-on-one tuition from driving instructors and track sessions at Winton, as well as “selected other activities” at the event.

The catch is, this isn’t open to just anyone, successful applicants will need to have a referral from a current N owner and must enter a road-registered car. Hyundai Australia is clearly hoping that surrounding owners of Toyotas, Subarus, Volkswagens and other similar hot hatch and small performance cars, it can win over new buyers.

To ensure that this new session doesn’t detract from the Hyundai owner experience, as well as to deal with growing numbers, Hyundai Australia is making this year’s N Festival three days long for the first time. In recent years the N Festival has become one of Hyundai’s most successful yearly events, regularly attracting hundreds of N owners for a heavily-subsidised track session and organised road drive.

This is the second time the event will be held at Winton, having been run there in 2021. In recent years it has moved around the country, visiting Morgan Park in 2024, Sydney Motorsport Park in 2023 and The Bend Motorsport Park in 2022.

This has helped drive the growth of the N performance brand in Australia, with the country being one of the strongest markets globally for the company’s performance cars – i20 N, i30 N, i30 Sedan N and Ioniq 5 N.