The Japanese car giant has long been rumoured to be bringing back the famed Celica and MR2 nameplates, set to join its ever-growing range of Gazoo Racing performance models.

While the Celica has always been a front-engined model, recent reports have suggested it could go down the path of its MR2 sibling by becoming mid-engined, a significant departure from tradition.

Toyota revealed a mid-engined Yaris – called the GR Yaris M Concept – earlier this year, powered by a new ‘G20E’ turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, understood to be used in both the new Celica and MR2.

Though Toyota was set to race the GR Yaris M Concept in Japan’s Super Taikyu Series at Autopolis this past weekend, the carmaker pulled its entry, suggesting it had encountered issues with the mid-engined model.

“While many challenges have been identified and improvements are ongoing, there are difficulties unique to midship-mounted vehicles in terms of braking, steering, and driving, and Toyota has therefore decided not to participate with this vehicle at Autopolis to refine it further,” the car giant said in a media statement.

“Toyota has set its sights on entering the vehicle in future races as it continues to pursue its goal of making ever-better motorsports-bred cars.”

The issues may be isolated to the GR Yaris M Concept – which is radically different to the front-engined GR Yaris upon which it’s based – however it could signal larger problems for the mid-engine model revival.

As previously reported, the possibility of the Celica being mid-engined blurs the lines between its return and that of the Toyota MR2, which has long been touted as coming back around the same time, with both to join the growing list of Gazoo Racing cars.

According to comments made last month by Cooper Ericksen, Toyota North America’s senior vice president of Product Planning and Strategy, the carmaker already has prototypes for the new Celica, but details are yet to be announced.

“Bottom line is we are working on a product that could theoretically go by the Celica name If we can figure out how to pull it off and it gets approved,” Ericksen told Motortrend.

“People are talking about it. It’s a pretty advanced development.”

Ericksen didn’t detail what will power the Celica, though he pointed to comments made by Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda – the father of the GR brand – to suggest what powertrain will be available.

“Akio has said when it comes to specialised GR performance products, it is very difficult to replicate that emotional driving feel out on track with something other than traditional ICE (internal combustion engine).

“So, while there could be a motor in a future Celica, I’m not closing the door to a vehicle that is ultra lightweight, that has a super advanced system but is still a traditional ICE.

“It could be something that does not have an electric drive.”