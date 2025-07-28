The Mercedes-AMG GT Track Sport concept previews what is set to become the new flagship of the German marque’s GT range, offering a more hardcore experience.

Understood to be powered by the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine from the AMG GT63, Mercedes says the concept is “designed for absolute driving dynamic peak performance to set new standards and record times.”

That latter point could suggest it has the Porsche 911 GT3 RS or even the upcoming GT2 RS in its sights. Both the 911 and AMG GT are available as 2+2 seat sports cars, however only Porsche has a performance flagship with true track-proven credentials, at least in its current generation.

The fastest production car around the 20.832km Nürburgring Nordscheife remains as the previous 991-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS, which lapped the circuit in six minutes and 43.3 seconds, with an optional Manthey Racing kit.

It defeated the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series’ time of six minutes and 48 seconds, however both models have since entered new generations. Porsche has been spied testing a new GT2 RS, however we’re yet to see what Mercedes has in development.

From the teaser images published by the brand, we can see the GT Track Sport is fitted with a wild GT3-style swan-neck rear wing, an aggressive front splitter and wide tyres, though it retains the five-stud wheel pattern seen on the current model, rather than going down the Porsche route of centre-lock wheels.

While it’s yet to be officially revealed in production form, the GT Track Sport offers a departure of sorts from recent Mercedes-Benz and AMG concepts, the majority of which have been electric.

This included the Concept AMG GT XX, revealed in June with more than 750kW from its axial flux motors, which AMG CEO Michael Schiebe told Motor1 was “the best V8 we have ever developed”.