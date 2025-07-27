The Edition R badge can now be found on Mercedes-AMG’s smallest and most affordable Australian models, with the A35/A45 S and CLA35/CLA45 S getting the special treatment.

Having previously been available on the larger C43 and GLC43, the Edition R brings added AMG equipment, both from a performance perspective and cosmetic.

The A35 hatch/sedan and CLA35 now get an AMG Aerodynamics Package – consisting of a front splitter and canards, rear wing or spoiler, and high-gloss black diffuser – plus black 19-inch alloy wheels, red brake calipers, Artico and Microcut black upholstery with red contrast stitching, and aluminium interior trim.

There’s no added power to the shared turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, which continues to produce 225kW and 400Nm, driving all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

On top of the equipment in the Edition R models, the Edition R+ versions of the AMG A45 S and CLA45 S gain AMG Performance Seats, while the CLA45s get a rear wing.

As with the lesser models, power and torque is unchanged at 310kW and 500Nm.

Despite the added equipment, prices are the same or even cheaper than the non-Edition R models.

The A35 Edition R hatch and sedan start from $86,200 and $87,800 before on-road costs, respectively, a $3500 saving compared to the base A35. The CLA35 Edition R’s $97,700 tag is a $4200 saving over the standard model.

For the A45 S Edition R+ and CLA45 S Edition R+, pricing is unchanged at $122,500 and $129,300, respectively.

Orders for each of the Edition R models are open now.