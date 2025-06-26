More than 1000hp. A top speed of 360km/h. Cutting edge new technology. Seats made from recycled GT3 racing tyres. The new Mercedes-AMG Concept certainly sounds like something typical from the German performance brand – but this one doesn’t have an engine.

The all-new Concept AMG GT XX is the latest all-electric offering from Mercedes’ performance division and features the first bespoke AMG powertrain, which it claims is better than any V8 the company has produced.

According to Motor1, AMG CEO Michael Schiebe claimed a board member described the new electric motors as “the best V8 we have ever developed.” Which is a huge statement from someone involved with AMG’s long legacy of great V8 engines, including the current 4.0-litre twin-turbo unit.

But the Concept AMG GT XX continues to push the performance brand down an electric path, despite customers already pushing back against even the Formula 1-inspired four-cylinder turbocharged hybrid system in the current C63. AMG is reportedly planning to reverse course and offer the 4.0-litre V8 in the CLE 63, which is due to be revealed before the end of 2025.

Despite the high praise for the performance of its new electric concept, Schiebe said there was no end in sight for AMG’s V8 engines.

“Since we are just in the development of a new V-8, there is not a natural end date that we have defined,” the AMG boss told Motor1.

“We keep on going as long as we see that there is customer demand, and especially, you know, when it comes to the US, for example, we see that there are still customers that just want the V8, a pure V8. And so this is why we are investing in the technology.”

As for its latest concept, AMG has thrown every piece of technology it can at the GT XX, including new motors developed by British specialists YASA (which Mercedes now owns) and new cylindrical cell batteries. The so-called axial flux motors were developed from a clean sheet design by YASA and AMG, while the company claims the new style of batteries are able to be cooled more efficiently for more sustained performance. Reportedly the batteries can be recharged to add 400km of range in just five minutes.

“The Concept AMG GT XX is the next milestone in the history of AMG and forges a whole new dimension of performance,” Schiebe said. “We’re bringing groundbreaking technology that redefines high performance. And the best thing is that this car is a true AMG with every fibre of its being. The heart of an AMG was always the motor, and that will remain so with our in-house electric architecture. With our high-tech axial flux motor, we’re delivering a revolutionary new drive that is unparalleled in terms of power density, weight and packaging. This pairs with a new performance battery developed from scratch that enables previously unimagined level of performance and endurance.”

The new concept also previews new design language from the brand, which takes inspiration from the iconic sports cars of the 1950s while also evolving elements from the latest GT and AMG One hypercar.

“With the Concept AMG GT XX, we have succeeded in translating our design vision for AMG into the future,” explained Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer for Mercedes-Benz. “Sports cars have always been the icons of our brand; they are emotional and truly special to create. They represent unique moments in time. Icons like the 300 SL and the legendary Silver Arrows are the emotional heart of our brand, as are the GT and AMG One. Crafting these masterpieces is about creating something extraordinary – from the C111 to the Vision One‑Eleven, and into the future of production. The brand-new Concept AMG GT XX embodies the hot part of our design philosophy of sensual purity.”

As for the rest of the car, AMG has pushed every technological boundary it can. The seats are made of a new material dubbed LABFIBER Biotech Leather Alternative in partnership with US bio-design firm Modern Meadow. This new creation starts life as a used Mercedes-AMG GT3 racing tyres before it undergoes a complex series of processes to be converted into a fabric that can then be treated just like genuine leather.

Even the paint is cutting-edge, featuring luminescent segments that create special effects in darkness by channeling an alternating current through special pigments in the paint. AMG already tested this on one of its previous Nurburgring 24-hour entries.

AMG has also introduced external speakers integrated into the headlights to emit the “driving sound” while also warning pedestrians at low speeds.

Finally, the wheels feature active aerodynamic elements. The 21-inch forged alloy wheel has a five-spoke design but is covered by five moveable elements that close off the wheel for greater efficiency, while also featuring a cooling vent that can be opened when the brakes get too hot.