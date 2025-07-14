The return of the Toyota Celica is still shrouded in mystery, with a new report suggesting the reborn sports car will be drastically different from its predecessors.

Toyota has been open about its desire to bring back the Celica, with executives at multiple levels all but confirming the long-defunct coupe will come back – even if we’re yet to see in what form.

However, a report by Japanese publication Best Car has claimed the revived Celica won’t be the front-engined sports car we all remember, but rather a mid-engined model.

“[The new Celica] is a pure gasoline turbo car, not a hybrid, and is a mid-ship 4WD,” the report claims.

All previous generations of Celica were front-engined, and available with rear- (early models) or front- and all-wheel drive (later models).

The possibility of the Celica being mid-engined blurs the lines between its return and that of the Toyota MR2, which has long been touted as coming back around the same time, with both to join the growing list of Gazoo Racing cars.

It’s worth noting Best Car has previously reported the new MR2 would also be mid-engined – as its mid-ship run-about 2-seater name suggests – and also offer all-wheel drive. It’s not yet clear whether a possible mid-engined Celica would shut down plans for the MR2 to return.

The latest report also repeated previous speculation that the new Celica will use Toyota’s upcoming turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine for power, producing up to 294kW and 500Nm.

While Toyota hasn’t produced a mid-engined production car since the final MR2 was made in 2007, it has publicly shown it’s developing one, having unveiled a concept version of the GR Yaris earlier this year.

The GR Yaris M Concept features the aforementioned new ‘G20E’ engine above its rear axle, featuring extra cooling channels compared to the front-engined, three-cylinder hot hatch.

According to comments made last month by Cooper Ericksen, Toyota North America’s senior vice president of Product Planning and Strategy, the carmaker already has prototypes for the new Celica, but details are yet to be announced.

“Bottom line is we are working on a product that could theoretically go by the Celica name If we can figure out how to pull it off and it gets approved,” Ericksen told Motortrend.

“People are talking about it. It’s a pretty advanced development.”

Ericksen didn’t detail what will power the Celica, though he pointed to comments made by Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda – the father of the GR brand – to suggest what powertrain will be available.

“Akio has said when it comes to specialised GR performance products, it is very difficult to replicate that emotional driving feel out on track with something other than traditional ICE (internal combustion engine).

“So, while there could be a motor in a future Celica, I’m not closing the door to a vehicle that is ultra lightweight, that has a super advanced system but is still a traditional ICE.

“It could be something that does not have an electric drive.”