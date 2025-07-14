This may look like a tatty old Alfa Romeo, and it is, but it’s Jeremy Clarkson’s old 75, purchased for one of Top Gear’s many iconic three-car challenges.

Aired in Season 11, the Alfa Romeo challenge saw Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May buy three of the Italian marque’s models in a bid to find out whose was best.

While Hammond and May opted for the Spider and GTV 2.0 respectively, Clarkson picked a 1989 3.0-litre V6-powered Alfa 75, which was purchased for £450 at the time.

Now, it’s estimated to be worth £12,000 ($24,730) to £15,000 ($30,900), at least according to Iconic Auctioneers who have been tasked with selling it.

Though it started life as a black example with silver wheels, fans of the series will remember Clarkson repainted it in a green hue – claimed to be the Ecuadorian racing colours – ahead of a concourse event.

Prior to this it was thoroughly abused around the now-closed Rockingham Motor Speedway in the UK, where it ended up on its side.

At the episode’s completion, the 75 was suffering from a broken clutch and noisy tailshaft, however the seller – who claims to have owned it for 11 years – says they’ve spent £4500 ($9275) on its mechanicals, which has included a cambelt service, new clutch and rebuilt transaxle gearbox.

According to the listing, “the car is supplied with replacement doors and bonnet should its next owner wish to put the car back to standard spec”, though it’s arguably most recognisable in its green paintwork, even if it’s showing the signs of neglect.

The auction is due to take place on August 24 UK time at Silverstone.