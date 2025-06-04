Rumours of the Celica returning have circulated for the last few years, as Toyota adds more models to its Gazoo Racing (GR) performance sub-brand.

While reports of its revival have mainly centred around speculation and off-hand comments, Cooper Ericksen, Toyota North America’s senior vice president of Product Planning and Strategy, told MotorTrend that there are Celica prototypes currently in existence – proving the project is advanced.

“Bottom line is we are working on a product that could theoretically go by the Celica name If we can figure out how to pull it off and it gets approved,” Ericksen said.

“People are talking about it. It’s a pretty advanced development.”

In addition to the prototypes, Ericksen said North American dealers have been shown “ideas” for the Celica, while test mules have been running powertrain developments.

However, he warned that renderings of the Celica are not only fake but also wrong, suggesting we’re far from knowing what the eighth-generation sports car will truly look like.

Ericksen didn’t detail what will power the Celica, though he pointed to comments made by Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda – the father of the GR brand – to suggest what powertrain will be available.

“Akio has said when it comes to specialised GR performance products, it is very difficult to replicate that emotional driving feel out on track with something other than traditional ICE (internal combustion engine).

“So, while there could be a motor in a future Celica, I’m not closing the door to a vehicle that is ultra lightweight, that has a super advanced system but is still a traditional ICE.

“It could be something that does not have an electric drive.”

The last Celica to roll off the production line did so in 2006, with the seventh-gen model being a front-wheel drive only coupe, rather than one with the option of all-wheel drive such as the GT-Four rally monsters of the 1980s and 1990s.

Akio Toyoda has been leading the brand’s push for more sports cars, while Toyota CEO Koji Sato last month boldly declared it would only build “fun” cars from now on.

“A car is not a car if it’s not fun,” Sato said in a recent interview. “That’s why we will never allow our cars to become commodities.

“Gone are the days when everything was determined by logical left-brain thinking, and cars sold by simply having better catalog specs. We can no longer sell cars just with model updates, slightly better fuel efficiency, or new designs. It comes down to your passion for making products that move people’s hearts.

“Of course, sports cars need to be sleek, but unless that same passion can be found in other types of cars, you won’t be able to reach customers. I’m trying to instill this kind of mindset in each of our project teams. That is the Toyota I want to create, and I will continue working on that this year.”