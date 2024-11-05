Toyota’s entrance into Supercars racing may make a lot more sense now. The Japanese giant has made it clear that it will use racing to help promote its GR (Gazoo Racing) performance sub-brand – which could be on the verge of a major expansion.

In a recent episode of Toyota’s animated YouTube show, Grip, there is a momentary shot of a whiteboard that displays the names ‘Supra Mk6’, ‘Celica Mk8’, ‘MR23 Mk4’, ‘GR86 Mk3’ and ‘GR GT3’. Given animation means that every image on screen must be carefully chosen, and therefore not accidental, it stands to reason that this could be Toyota’s most overt hint yet that GR is about to dramatically expand.

As we recently confirmed, Toyota is set to continue with the Supra model, despite some suggestions that it could end when BMW stops producing the Z4, as the two models are on a shared platform. Toyota Australia boss Sean Hanley told Torquecafe that the Supra is here to stay.

“The answer to that is very simple; the car you see today, and the brand Supra, will continue,” he told us.

“The car you see today will continue for years, and if and when a new model – which I fully expect to happen at some point in the future – we’ll convert over.”

Given the reference to a ‘Supra Mk6’ in the animation, it now appears that Toyota will introduce a new generation Supra in the near-future. What form that will take, and whether it will share its platform with another model again, remains to be seen.

Talk of a revival for the Celica and MR2 has been steady for several years. Toyota already revealed the FT-Se concept at the 2023 Tokyo Motor Show, previewing a potential electric version.

Bringing back the Celica is slightly more complex, especially in the light that both the Supra and GR86 will carry on. It lends credence to reports in 2023 that the Celica would return as an electric sports car, giving Toyota a broad range of GR models with both petrol and electric power.

If this tease proves accurate, GR has the potential to become a major performance brand in its own right in the coming years; no doubt helped by success in Supercars racing.