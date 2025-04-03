A Honda Civic is a nice car, so is the latest Audi Q5, but neither of those have racing pedigree in Formula 1 or at Le Mans. Luckily you can now buy a piece of motorsport history from both Honda and Audi with the two brands (separately) announcing plans to sell off former racing cars and memorabilia.

If you thought Audi’s recent IMSA-inspired RS6 Avant GT was just a warm-up act, then Audi Sport has good news for you. The German firm will expand its current range of available products beyond the road-registered RS and S Line line-up, with plans to sell off several of its famous racing cars.

It’s starting with the 2012 R18 e-tron quattro LMP1 and a 2015 RS5 DTM touring car, both of which have been completely restored to full working order for the new owners.

“We are rebuilding these chassis together with reconditioned parts from that time into racing cars according to strict standards and with a high level of expertise,” said Rolf Michl, managing director of Audi Sport GmbH. “In some cases, even the developers from that era are involved in the current projects. The Audi R18 e-tron quattro and the RS 5 DTM are two of the fastest racing cars we have ever built. Customers can look forward not only to extremely sought-after racing cars, but also to a firework display of driving emotions. Our customers become part of a select circle, benefit from our motorsport expertise and receive comprehensive support.”

Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) has said it will open its memorabilia business in August, with plans to sell racing cars, racing bikes, engines and parts. To kickstart the initiative, HRC is auctioning off parts from the RA100E engine that powered Ayrton Senna and Gerhard Berger’s McLarens in 1990.

“We aim to make this a valuable business that allows fans who love F1, MotoGP, and various other races to share in the history of Honda’s challenges in racing since the 1950s.” explained Koji Watanabe, HRC president. “It is not intended to be a one-time endeavor, but rather a continuous business that we will nurture and grow.”