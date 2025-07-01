Sold overseas as the Dacia Duster, Renault’s new small SUV looks set to go head-on against the Suzuki Jimny in the value-for-money adventure vehicle segment, with the first examples arriving this month.

Renault will sell two versions of the Duster in Australia; the entry-level Evolution, and the better-equipped Techno. Both will be offered with a choice of front- or all-wheel drive powertrains.

Prices start from $31,990 before on-road costs for the front-wheel drive, 1.3-litre Duster Evolution, increasing to $36,490 plus on-roads with a 1.2-litre engine and four-wheel drive. The Techno is priced from $36,990 before on-roads (1.3-litre front-wheel drive), or $37,990 plus on-road costs when its 1.2-litre 4×4 version arrives in December.

At launch the most affordable version of the Duster (the Evolution 4×2) will be offered with a limited-time price of $34,990 drive-away nationwide.

Model Price before on-road costs 2025 Renault Duster Evolution 4×2 $31,990 2025 Renault Duster Evolution 4×4 $36,490 2025 Renault Duster Techno 4×2 $36,990 2025 Renault Duster Techno 4×4 $37,990

Powering the front-wheel drive version is a turbocharged 1.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, producing up to 113kW and 250Nm, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Renault claims the engine consumes 6.5L/100km, and only requires 91 octane unleaded

Four-wheel drive versions get a less powerful 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine, developing 96kW and 230Nm, and exclusively available with a six-speed manual transmission. It has a claimed fuel consumption of 5.7L/100km with a minimum requirement of 95 octane unleaded.

For context, the popular Suzuki Jimny XL (five-door) starts from $34,990 before on-road costs and uses a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine to produce 75kW/130Nm, through either a four-speed automatic or five-speed manual transmission.

Boasting up to 212mm of ground clearance in 4×4 guise (or 174mm in 4×2 trim), the Duster can ride over 2mm taller terrain than the five-door Jimny XL.

With measurements of 4345mm long, 1813mm wide (without mirrors, or 2069mm with mirrors extended) and 1650mm high (including roof rails), it’s 525mm longer, about 300mm wider and sits 70mm lower than the Jimny.

The Duster rides on a 2657mm wheelbase and has a turning circle of 10.86m. Differences between the 4×2 and 4×4 include rear suspension – with a torsion beam axle and a multi-link setup featuring, respectively – as well as kerb weights.

The 4×2 tips the scales between 1309kg (Evolution) to 1363kg (Techno), while the 4×4 is heavier at 1422kg (Evolution) to 1441kg (Techno). Both can tow up to 1500kg braked, though the 4×2 manages an unbraked towing capacity of 695kg against the 4×4’s 750kg figure.

There’s also a difference in the load space of each vehicle. Renault quotes a volume of 472L (rear seats up) to 1564L (rear seats folded) in the 4×2, and 358L to 1424L for the 4×4.

Standard equipment on the Duster Evolution includes:

17-inch diamond-cut ‘Adventure’ alloy wheels With Continental Cross Contact 215/65R17 tyres 215/70R16 spare tyre and wheel

Dusk-sensing headlights LED lamps (low beam) Halogen lamps (high beam)

Y-shaped daytime running lights

Rear fog light

Mirror indicator light

Rain-sensing windscreen wipers

Grey door mirror caps

Fixed roof rails

Black and grey cloth interior upholstery

Centre armrest with storage

Tilt and reach-adjustable leather-wrapped steering wheel

One-touch auto up and down windows

Dual-zone air-conditioning with air purifier

Rear air vents

7.0-inch digital instrument cluster

10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen

AM/FM/DAB Radio

Wired and wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Wireless smartphone charging

Arkamys six-speaker sound system

4x USB-C ports

2x 12V power sockets

4x YouClip accessory points (1x rear centre console, 2x boot, 1x inside tailgate)

Eight airbags

Autonomous emergency braking Cycling and pedestrian detection

Cruise control and speed limiter

Driver attention alert

Forward collision warning system

Lane departure warning

Lane-keep assist

Rear parking sensors

Rear view camera with moving guidance lines

Safe following distance warning

Traffic sign recognition

Tyre pressure warning

On top of this, the Techno adds:

18-inch diamond-cut ‘Exploration’ alloy wheels With Continental Cross Contact 215/60R18 tyres

Auto high- and low-beam headlights

Rear privacy glass

Black and grey premium cloth upholstery

Push-start button

Split-level boot floor (4×2)

Dashboard YouClip accessory point

Smart key card

Proximity locking

Blind-spot warning

Multi-view camera

Front parking sensors

The Duster will be available in seven colours: Solid White, Cedar Green, Sandstone, Terracotta, Shadow Grey, Khaki Green, Pearlescent Black. White is the only no-cost finish, with all other paints incurring a $750 premium.

Renault says the Duster “will also be available with a range of genuine and locally-sourced accessories to appeal to buyers with a sense of adventure”, however these have not yet been detailed.

A five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty is standard, while servicing is required every 12 months or 30,000km, whichever comes first.

“Demand for this vehicle in Europe is very strong, so Australia will receive an initial allocation before shipments ramp up next year,” said Renault Australia general manager, Glen Sealey.

“We ordered as many cars as we could this year, and we are now working closely with the factory to improve our allocation moving forward.”