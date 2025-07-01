The X-Trail’s Australian tenure began in 2001 when the T30-generation SUV arrived as its local contender to the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V, quickly becoming a favourite among buyers. Its T31 successor arrived in 2007, followed by the T32 in 2014 and most recently the T33, which made its debut in 2022.

Since setting a personal best sales year of 19,726 vehicles in 2019, the X-Trail now consistently sits around the mid-10,000s marker, with its closest rivals – at least in terms of volume – being the Subaru Forester and Hyundai Tucson.

To spur on sales growth and add to the circa-320,000 examples of the X-Trail it’s sold locally, Nissan Australia has announced range-wide discounts, coming into effect today.

Applicable to every model, the price cuts range from $1000 to $3000, excluding on-road costs.

Model Price before on-road costs 2025 Nissan X-Trail ST 2WD $36,990 (-$1035) 2025 Nissan X-Trail ST AWD $39,990 (-$1075) 2025 Nissan X-Trail ST-L 2WD $41,465 (-$3000) 2025 Nissan X-Trail ST-L AWD $44,565 (-$3000) 2025 Nissan X-Trail N-TREK 2WD $46,060 (-$3000) 2025 Nissan X-Trail ST-L e-Power $47,765 (-$3000) 2025 Nissan X-Trail N-TREK AWD $49,160 (-$3000) 2025 Nissan X-Trail Ti AWD $50,265 (-$1000) 2025 Nissan X-Trail Ti-L AWD $53,265 (-$1000) 2025 Nissan X-Trail Ti e-Power $53,265 (-$2200) 2025 Nissan X-Trail Ti-L e-Power $57,065 (-$2200)

It’s the second time Nissan Australia has made the X-Trail more affordable this year, having offered a cashback deal of between $4000 and $5000 from mid- to late-March across the new and demonstrator range.

Most examples of the X-Trail are powered by a naturally aspirated 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine, producing 135kW and 244Nm, driving either the front or all four wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

The e-Power however features a turbocharged 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine which doesn’t drive the wheels – instead it acts as a generator for a small on-board battery that supplies energy to two electric motors, one on the front axle (150kW/330Nm) and one on the rear (100kW/195Nm).

As with the wider Nissan lineup, the X-Trail is backed by a standard five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, however this is extended by 12 months every time the vehicle is serviced on schedule by Nissan. There is a cap of 10 years or 300,000km, whichever comes first.

In addition to this, the X-Trail is offered with five years of $499 capped-price servicing, with visits required every 12 months or 10,000km. Nissan also provides 10 years of roadside assistance, under the same conditions as the warranty.