Twinned with the Ford Ranger under the skin – and built alongside the Blue Oval ute in South Africa – the current Amarok is Volkswagen’s second take on the dual-cab market, but it has so far struggled to mount a fight against its Japanese rivals.

Volkswagen looks keen to change that though, with 2025 updates arriving to allow buyers more choice and in some variants, an enhanced equipment list.

Due in the second half of 2025, the Amarok lineup has expanded from seven to 12 variants, with four new cab-chassis variants arriving alongside a special ‘10 Deserts Edition’, the latter celebrating the Amarok crossing crossed Australia’s 10 deserts (hence the name) in six days and 17 hours, a Guinness World Record.

The 10 Deserts Edition is based on the twin-turbo 2.0-litre four-cylinder Amarok Life TDI500 (rather than the V6-powered TDI600), and adds a 40mm suspension lift (increasing ground clearance to 275mm), underbody protection, 17-inch wheels with Continental all-terrain tyres, a black sports bar, soft tonneau cover, floor mats and unique decals.

Priced from $69,990 drive-away, the 10 Deserts Edition is $8000 more than the Amarok Life TDI500, and just 300 examples will be available to local buyers.

Perhaps the biggest change to the Amarok lineup has been the addition of its four new cab-chassis variants, becoming the first tub-less versions of the ute since 2019, and giving it a contender against most other utes on sale in Australia.

Available on the base single-turbo diesel Core TDI405 ($59,990 drive-away), the twin-turbo diesel Life ($65,990 drive-away) and Style TDI500 ($76,740), plus the potent V6 turbo-diesel Style TDI600 ($80,740 drive-away).

However, rather than most utes which offer their cab-chassis models at a discount – due to there being no tub fitted, allowing buyers to fit their own rear ends – the Amarok cab-chassis variants are delivered with an alloy tray, and cost $4000 more than their equivalent versions with a tub.

The alloy tray measures 1900mm long and 1835mm wide externally, is 1650mm long internally and weighs 132kg. A 243kg steel tray is also available as a dealer-fit accessory, though its price is yet to be announced.

Additional changes to the Amarok include the introduction of a 230V socket in the rear centre console and tub on Amarok Style, PanAmericana and Aventura grades, with power supplied by a 400W inverter.

The Amarok also has a Trailer Assist system on the Style, PanAmericana and Aventura. A new paint finish, Reed Green Metallic, has been added to the lineup at the expense of Mid Blue Metallic.

A choice of three engines are available across the Amarok lineup. The TDI405 is a single-turbo, 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, producing 125kW and 405Nm, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel drive system.

The TDI500 adds a turbocharger and increases its outputs to 154kW/500Nm, plus a 10-speed automatic transmission and the same part-time four-wheel drive layout.

TDI600s serve as the turbo-diesel flagship with a 3.0-litre V6, putting out 184kW and 600Nm. Its 10-speed automatic transmission is paired with a full-time four-wheel drive system.

Unlike most popular utes, the Amarok is available with a turbocharged 2.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine in the TSI452, producing 222kW/452Nm and featuring the same driveline as the TDI600.