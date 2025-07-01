Mazda will reveal its highly anticipated third-generation CX-5 next week (Thursday July 10), finally confirming its long-awaited arrival.

Following a purported leaked image last month, the Japanese automotive giant has released these first official teaser images. The shadowy photos do appear to confirm that this new CX-5 will be an evolutionary step, rather than anything revolutionary.

The overall size and silhouette of the new CX-5 appears closely related to the out-going model, although the company claims it has a “more spacious, uncluttered cabin.”

The design around the front end and taillights, which are the only visible elements in the teaser images, appear to follow the latest design ethos applied to the CX-60.

Officially Mazda has declared the new CX-5 has been “designed to fit a wide range of lifestyles” and offers “a more confident design, enhanced comfort, and greater everyday usability – all while staying true to the joy of driving that defines every Mazda.”

What we also know is the new model will introduce a hybrid powertrain to the Australian market for the first time in the CX-5. Mazda Australia Managing Director Vinesh Bhindi confirmed to Torquecafe recently that the hybrid offering is locked in, giving the CX-5 a better chance to compete against the Toyota RAV4, which is enjoying huge popularity of its hybrid variants.

Bhindi also confirmed that the new CX-5 won’t receive a major price increase with the model changeover, at least those expected to be powered by the 2.0-litre petrol engine.

“ CX-5 will compete in the current, medium SUV price zone in the marketplace,” Bhindi said.

That would mean staying close to its current price range that spans $36,590 to $55,000, although the hybrid will almost certainly carry a price premium.

Mazda Australia has revealed when the new CX-5 will hit showrooms, but it may not be until early in 2026 given how late in the year it has been revealed.