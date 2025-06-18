Mazda has been incredibly cagey with the launch of its all-important new CX-5 but someone has let the cat out of the bag. A leaked image of what is reportedly the upcoming model has hit the internet.

At first glance the ‘new’ CX-5 doesn’t look too different from the current model, and that’s no bad thing given the success of it in the Australian market – where it was the best-selling mid-size SUV for an extended period. However, there are some key detail differences, with what appear to be new headlights now integrated more significantly with Mazda’s signature grille.

Previous reports from spy photographers have suggested there are new taillights that are similar to the look of the newer CX-60, but the overall shape and size of the CX-5 is largely unchanged.

Mazda had even refused to confirm the CX-5 nameplate would continue up until recently, but with its official unveiling due before the end of 2025, details have started to emerge.

Mazda Australia Managing Director Vinesh Bhindi confirmed the new models’ imminent arrival in a recent interview with Torquecafe, while also reaffirming it will remain targeted directly at the likes of the Toyota RAV4 and Kia Sportage. However, the CX-5 will like continue to offer a non-hybrid petrol model in order to keep its price competitive and give buyers more choice.

“ CX-5 will compete in the current, medium SUV price zone in the marketplace,” Bhindi said.

Bhindi also confirmed one major change for the new CX-5, a hybrid powertrain. This is a crucial element to the CX-5’s chances of overtaking the RAV4 again to become Australia’s favourite SUV. If it can out-sell the RAV4 it would not only be the best-selling medium SUV, but potentially the most popular SUV and could overtake the Ford Ranger if SUV sales continue to rise.

The local boss also said the new model would remain in roughly the same price bracket as the current CX-5, which is priced between $36,590 and $55,000, although inflation is likely to drive that slightly higher.