Forget what you think you know about Toyota.

The brand famous for making affordable but uninspiring cars for decades has spent the last few years bringing more excitement to its range with the likes of the GR Yaris, GR 86 and GR Supra. But this is only the beginning, with Toyota President Koji Sato declaring that the brand will only build “fun” cars from now on, expanding its more dynamic focus from GR models to the entire range.

“A car is not a car if it’s not fun,” Sato said in a recent interview. “That’s why we will never allow our cars to become commodities.”

This is a telling statement, as Toyota was famously labelled as selling ‘whitegoods on wheels’ for years because of its value-focused offerings. Clearly, Sato is carrying on the ethos instilled by his predecessor, Akio Toyoda, who launched GR (Gazoo Racing) and began the more exciting era for the brand.

Sato continued: “Gone are the days when everything was determined by logical left-brain thinking, and cars sold by simply having better catalog specs. We can no longer sell cars just with model updates, slightly better fuel efficiency, or new designs. It comes down to your passion for making products that move people’s hearts.

“Of course, sports cars need to be sleek, but unless that same passion can be found in other types of cars, you won’t be able to reach customers. I’m trying to instill this kind of mindset in each of our project teams. That is the Toyota I want to create, and I will continue working on that this year.”

In Australia, Toyota has already begun shifting its image, not only with the GR models but also its historic reputation for off-road adventure with its array of LandCruiser models, including the 300 Series, Prado and 70 Series. And, of course, the HiLux ute is an Australian favourite for its capability.

In 2026 Toyota will further alter its public image with its entry into Supercars racing with Walkinshaw Andretti United and Brad Jones Racing, as the local arm builds up the Gazoo Racing brand in Australia.